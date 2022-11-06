Delhi air pollution: Diesel cars, trucks can now return to roads as centre lifts stage IV measures

The Centre on Sunday lifted the final stage IV measures that were implemented to combat the severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Reports say the decision was taken after Delhi’s air quality improved slightly.

The committe revoked the curbs implemented on November 3 for actions under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect. Now, diesel cars and trucks can return to roads after three days.

On Sunday, the air pollution level slightly improved in Delhi and jumped back to very poor from the severe category.

Earlier, the curbs under Stage IV of Grap banned all diesel light motor vehicles that are not BS VI in Delhi and its bordering NCR districts. The order also prohibited trucks from entering Delhi.

On Friday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann took responsibility for stubble burning in the state and also promised to restrain the practice next year in winter.

During a press conference, Arvind Kejriwal clarified that the Delhi government is taking preventive measures to control the situation. He also ordered to shut of schools and outdoor activities for classes above 5 due to hazardous air quality.

He also said that the Government can implement the odd-even policy for vehicles where cars whose numbers end on an odd number will be allowed on odd days and even-number cars will be allowed on even days.

The AAP chief further defended the farmers saying they are not to be blamed for stubble burning as they have no alternative.