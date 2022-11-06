English हिन्दी
India News

Delhi air pollution: Diesel cars, trucks can now return to roads as centre lifts stage IV measures

On Sunday, the air pollution level slightly improved in Delhi and jumped back to very poor from the severe category.

Published

17 mins ago

on

Delhi-NCR air pollution

The Centre on Sunday lifted the final stage IV measures that were implemented to combat the severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Reports say the decision was taken after Delhi’s air quality improved slightly.

The committe revoked the curbs implemented on November 3 for actions under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect. Now, diesel cars and trucks can return to roads after three days.

Earlier, the curbs under Stage IV of Grap banned all diesel light motor vehicles that are not BS VI in Delhi and its bordering NCR districts. The order also prohibited trucks from entering Delhi.

On Friday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann took responsibility for stubble burning in the state and also promised to restrain the practice next year in winter.

During a press conference, Arvind Kejriwal clarified that the Delhi government is taking preventive measures to control the situation. He also ordered to shut of schools and outdoor activities for classes above 5 due to hazardous air quality.

He also said that the Government can implement the odd-even policy for vehicles where cars whose numbers end on an odd number will be allowed on odd days and even-number cars will be allowed on even days.

The AAP chief further defended the farmers saying they are not to be blamed for stubble burning as they have no alternative.

India News

Girl, her paramour kill her 45-year-old father in Meerut, arrested

It is being reported that, the deceased Satyabhan had come to know about the love of the stepdaughter.

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 6, 2022

By

In an era when severe murders and crimes are being recorded, sometime it seems like nothing shocks us anymore. But a severely shocking incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut when a daughter along with her lover killed her step father.

Moreover, after the murder, both of them hid the dead body in the tubewell made near their agricultural land. When the police suspected the daughter during the investigation, she didn’t say much but after a strict interrogation revealed the secret.

This case is of Rahavati village of Meerut. Satyabhan, the father was a 45-year-old farmer who went missing on October 30 under suspicious circumstances. After which his family members filed a missing person case in the nearest police station. After this the police got involved in the investigation.

During investigation, the police came to find such facts which were pointing towards Satyabhan’s step-daughter’s involvement behind the disappearance. Later, the police started questioning her. At first, the girl refused to tell. But on asking strictly, the girl revealed all the details of this crime.

SP Dehat Keshav Kumar said that on the statement of the girl, police recovered Satyabhan’s body from a tubewell made in the field. Soon it was sent for post-mortem and Ankit, the nephew of the deceased, filed a murder case against his cousin and her lover.

It is being reported that, the deceased Satyabhan had come to know about the love of the stepdaughter. After which he interrupted the girl several times and after she tried to rebel, he had even beat up his step-daughter, which made the girl take some wrong call, as reported by the accused. She revealed that both, the girl along with her lover strangled the father to death. And dumped his dead body in the tubewell. The murder case has been filed and both of them are current behind the bars. T

India News

Improvement in air quality of Gorakhpur-Agra, poison still persists in Ghaziabad-Lucknow

The air quality might be improving but residents of Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi are still breathing poison.

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 6, 2022

By

Lucknow’s Air Quality Index (AQI) may have dropped by 74 points on Saturday, but the air in the atmosphere still remains toxic. However, the air has cleared in some areas of Gorakhpur and Agra. But in big cities like Ghaziabad, Noida, the poison in the air still persists.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s report on Saturday evening, the AQI stood at 216. Such air is in the Orange Zone i.e. poor category according to the AQI standards. The air of Talkatora, Lalbagh remained in the very poor category on Saturday as well. The air of Lalbagh-Talktora is not at all improving and the major reason can also be Talktora’s stifling dense traffic, broken roads to Lalbagh, industrial units and building material shops.

The AQI of Talkatora was recorded as 327. The AQI in Lalbagh stood at 255. The air in the surrounding areas of Central School Aliganj was also bad in Lucknow. The AQI was recorded at 143 in the Sanjay Palace area of ​​Agra on Sunday morning.

The air quality might be improving but residents of Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi are still breathing poison. At the same time, not only Diwali but there are many reasons including dilapidated roads and ongoing infrastructure work, which is causing air pollution. The air quality of four districts of Uttar Pradesh has slipped into the very poor category. According to the data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Gawa in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Kanpur and Agra were the most affected.

Moreover, the cold and haze has started poisoning the air. Things have become even more dangerous after Diwali. The air quality index in Ghaziabad and Noida, adjacent to Delhi, crossed 400 on Thursday evening. The situation is even more worse in Noida after recording AQI 455 in Sector 62 of Noida.

India News

Gujarat Assembly Polls 2020: Congress releases 22-point charge sheet against BJP ahead of elections

Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma also raised concerns about 22 cases of exam papers leaking in the last 5-6 years.

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 6, 2022

By

Gujarat Assembly Polls 2020

Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022 will be conducted in two phases on December 1 and 5. Ahead of the elections, Congress released a 22-point charge sheet against the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday and accused it of being anti-people.

Reports said Congress claimed that average Gujaratis got hunger, fear, and tyranny. It also highlighted the Morbi bridge collapse incident and the release of Bilkis Bano’s rapists. The charge sheet also highlighted the spike in unemployment, lack of safety of women, mismanagement of Covid-19, commercialisation of education, maltreatment and neglect of citizens from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and other issues in the state.

Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma also raised concerns about 22 cases of exam papers leaking in the last 5-6 years.

The charge sheet further also raised issues of inflation, rising poverty, loss of confidence among investors, debt trap, unemployment crisis, ignored healthcare with reduction of the health budget, rampant malnutrition, and a 90 per cent shortage of total specialists.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the BJP’s new election slogan in Gujarati on Sunday.

Addressing a public meeting in Kaprada, PM Modi said every Gujarati is full of self-confidence and this is why the voice of the inner soul speaks. He further made the public chant ‘I have made this Gujarat’ in Gujarati several times during his speech at the event.

Speaking further, he also slammed divisive forces for attempting to spread hate and warned them to be swept out if they continue to pursue the same.

Narendra Modi has also scheduled to attend the mass marriage ceremony, Papa Ni Pari Lagnotsav 2022 at Bhavnagar. As many as 522 girls, who do not have fathers, will tie the know at the ceremony.

Earlier, PM Modi also launched multiple projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore at Amod, Bharuch ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022.

