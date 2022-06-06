English हिन्दी
India News1 day ago

One more for the road? Man in car reaches out to another for a drink, video viral | Watch

The people who recorded the video also add that some of the alcohol drops came and ended up falling on...
India News2 days ago

Andhra Pradesh’s SRKR college student gets bullied, beaten, burnt by fellow students, video viral | Watch

The man can also be seen pleading for mercy as the other student continue their assault by hitting the man...
India News2 days ago

BJP’s Tajinder Bagga compares Arvind Kejriwal to Adolf Hitler in a poster, blasts Delhi CM over pollution

The Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, addressed a press conference on Friday in...
India News2 days ago

Dalit man beaten to death for demanding his wages in UP, video viral | Watch

The woman was in a state of turmoil and deep grief as she can be heard wailing while unfolding what...
India News2 days ago

UP man after assaulting homeless woman, snatches away her kid and flees, police file complaint | Watch

The woman can also be seen collecting herself again and running after the man in pursuit to get her child...
India News2 days ago

Lucknow man celebrates birthday on road, made to clean his left-over litter by police, Video viral | Watch

The man’s face can be seen covered in cake cream as it is a common notion for the person celebrating...
Old Monk Tea Old Monk Tea
Top Stories2 days ago

Viral: Old Monk flavoured tea in Goa, this could beat the drinking ban in public

The viral video with Old Monk tea was posted by an Instagram handle that goes by the name Talking Town.
India News2 days ago

Uttar Pradesh shopkeeper assaulted over parking, CCTV footage viral | Watch

The man can also be seen shirtless, bleeding, and wounded in the video while he tried to hide and save...
India News2 days ago

Uttar Pradesh man held captive, forced to beg by Delhi’s bhikhari gang, video viral

Suresh was trafficked to Delhi and was sold off for a price of 70 thousand rupees suggests the reports. Suresh,...
Isudan Gadhvi is AAP’s CM face for Gujarat elections, here’s all you need to know about him Isudan Gadhvi is AAP’s CM face for Gujarat elections, here’s all you need to know about him
Latest Politics News2 days ago

Isudan Gadhvi is AAP’s CM face for Gujarat elections, here’s all you need to know about him

Assembly elections in Gujarat will be organised in two phases on December 1 and on 5. The results will be...
India News3 days ago

Yashraj Mukhate’s mosquito song made from Sneha Khanwalkar’s voice heals dengue blues | Watch

Even public figure and social media sensation, Kusha Kapila added to the conversation as she wrote and praised Mukhate and...
India News3 days ago

Cow enters UP Government hospital, waits for its turn like other patients, video viral | WATCH

A man in the video can also be seen coming eye to eye with the cow which made the man...
Children forced to clean UP’s government school Children forced to clean UP’s government school
India News3 days ago

Children forced to clean UP’s government school, video viral | Watch

In the video, a man can also be seen asking the students to stop and return to their houses and...
Kangana Ranaut suggests Aadhar Card owner must receive verified blue tick, Twitter reacts Kangana Ranaut suggests Aadhar Card owner must receive verified blue tick, Twitter reacts
Entertainment8 hours ago

Kangana Ranaut suggests Aadhar Card owner must receive verified blue tick, Twitter reacts

Dhaakad actor made this comments after Elon Musk's contentious takeover of Twitter.
In an era when severe murders and crimes are being recorded, sometime it seems like nothing shocks us anymore. But a severely shocking incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut when a daughter along with her lover killed her step father. In an era when severe murders and crimes are being recorded, sometime it seems like nothing shocks us anymore. But a severely shocking incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut when a daughter along with her lover killed her step father.
India News9 hours ago

Girl, her paramour kill her 45-year-old father in Meerut, arrested

It is being reported that, the deceased Satyabhan had come to know about the love of the stepdaughter.
Delhi-NCR air pollution Delhi-NCR air pollution
India News9 hours ago

Delhi air pollution: Diesel cars, trucks can now return to roads as centre lifts stage IV measures

On Sunday, the air pollution level slightly improved in Delhi and jumped back to very poor from the severe category.

Improvement in air quality of Gorakhpur-Agra, poison still persists in Ghaziabad-Lucknow Improvement in air quality of Gorakhpur-Agra, poison still persists in Ghaziabad-Lucknow
India News10 hours ago

Improvement in air quality of Gorakhpur-Agra, poison still persists in Ghaziabad-Lucknow

The air quality might be improving but residents of Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi are still breathing poison.
Gujarat Assembly Polls 2020 Gujarat Assembly Polls 2020
India News10 hours ago

Gujarat Assembly Polls 2020: Congress releases 22-point charge sheet against BJP ahead of elections

Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma also raised concerns about 22 cases of exam papers leaking in the last 5-6 years.
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor welcome 'magical girl', internet wishes with memes Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor welcome 'magical girl', internet wishes with memes
Entertainment10 hours ago

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor welcome ‘magical girl’, internet wishes with memes

While there are just too many memes floating on the internet regarding their baby's delivery, many Bollywood actors also took...
Finally India will take on England after 4 years in a T20 World Cup tournament, match to be played on November 10 at Adelaide Finally India will take on England after 4 years in a T20 World Cup tournament, match to be played on November 10 at Adelaide
Cricket news10 hours ago

Finally India will take on England after 4 years in a T20 World Cup tournament, match to be played on November 10 at Adelaide

This will be after so long that India and England will compete each other in a World Cup tournament, as...
Tripura teen kills 4 family members and buries bodies in well, arrested Tripura teen kills 4 family members and buries bodies in well, arrested
India News11 hours ago

Tripura teen kills 4 family members and buries bodies in well, arrested

The deceased are identified as his 70-year-old grandfather, 32-year-old mother, 10-year-old sister, and 42-year-old aunt.
Kartikeya Singh Kartikeya Singh
India News11 hours ago

Bihar bypolls: Absconding politician Kartikeya Singh, accused in kidnapping case, spotted congratulating Anant Singh’s wife in Mokama, video viral

Bihar minister Kartik Kumar aka Kartikeya Singh from RJD is one of the accused in a 2014 kidnapping case.
Delhi autorickshaw driver accused of harassing woman dies in road accident while fleeing from police station Delhi autorickshaw driver accused of harassing woman dies in road accident while fleeing from police station
India News14 hours ago

Delhi autorickshaw driver accused of harassing woman dies in road accident while fleeing from police station

DCP Kalsi said the deceased's relatives protested for three to four hours, demanding to see the woman who had filed...
Assam SLRC Grade 3 Result 2022 Assam SLRC Grade 3 Result 2022
Education15 hours ago

Assam SLRC Grade 3 Result 2022 announced, check category wise cut-off here

For the result, the candidates are required to log in with their application number and password.
Getting infuriated, Hina ran after the accused, but could not catch him. Police are searching for the accused with the help of CCTV footage. Getting infuriated, Hina ran after the accused, but could not catch him. Police are searching for the accused with the help of CCTV footage.
India News15 hours ago

Caught on camera: Man snatches child from woman’s lap in Saharanpur, runs away | WATCH

Getting infuriated, Hina ran after the accused, but could not catch him. Police are searching for the accused with the...
Cricket news15 hours ago

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan qualifies for semi-finals, defeats Bangladesh by 5 wickets

A career-best performance by Shaheen Afridi helped Pakistan restrict Bangladesh to 127 for eight.
Madhya Pradesh: Old video of woman crying for help in car recirculates online, everything you need to know about the incident Madhya Pradesh: Old video of woman crying for help in car recirculates online, everything you need to know about the incident
India News15 hours ago

Madhya Pradesh: Old video of woman crying for help in car recirculates online, everything you need to know about the incident

SI Seema Dhakad, who took the statement of the girl, said that the video running on the internet media is...
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Entertainment15 hours ago

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome a baby girl

Bhatt was admitted to Mumbai's Reliance Hospital earlier this morning.
Cricket news16 hours ago

Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunatilaka arrested in Sydney for raping 29-year-old, had met the girl through dating app

A New South Wales Police statement said the woman met the man after several days of conversation through an online...

Gujarat Assembly Polls 2020
India News10 hours ago

Gujarat Assembly Polls 2020: Congress releases 22-point charge sheet against BJP ahead of elections

Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma also raised concerns about 22 cases of exam papers leaking in the last 5-6 years.
