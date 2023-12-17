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India News1 day ago

Actor Imran Khan asked to leave India after CJP protest

Actor Imran Khan has been asked to leave India by October 28, days after participating in a protest called by...
L Murugan L Murugan
India News3 days ago

L Murugan quits Union ministry to strengthen BJP in Tamil Nadu

L Murugan has resigned from his Union ministerial post and Rajya Sabha membership, saying he wants to return to grassroots...
Cricket news2 weeks ago

India beat Pakistan by 19 runs to win Asian Games cricket gold

India beat Pakistan by 19 runs in the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket final to retain the gold medal in...
Jasprit Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah
Cricket news2 weeks ago

Jasprit Bumrah becomes first Indian to play T20Is in 13 countries

Jasprit Bumrah became the first Indian to play T20I cricket in 13 different countries after featuring against Sri Lanka in...
Shubman Gill Shubman Gill
Cricket news2 weeks ago

India beat West Indies by 8 wickets, Gill hits record 223

Shubman Gill's unbeaten 223 and Rohit Sharma's 101 helped India chase 406 against West Indies and win the second ODI...
India News2 weeks ago

Former IAS officer Divya Mittal enters politics, rules out joining any party

Former IAS officer Divya Mittal has announced her entry into politics in Uttar Pradesh, saying she will not join any...
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Entertainment4 weeks ago

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl, their second child

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. The couple announced the birth on Instagram.
Abhishek Sharma Abhishek Sharma
Cricket news4 weeks ago

Abhishek Sharma smashes fastest T20I century by Indian in India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I

Abhishek Sharma smashed a 30-ball century against Afghanistan in the third T20I, breaking Rohit Sharma's record for the fastest T20I...
Mohsin Naqvi Mohsin Naqvi
Cricket news1 month ago

Mohsin Naqvi may exit ACC before 2027 Asia Cup, India could get trophies

Mohsin Naqvi’s current term as ACC president is due to end in April 2027, before the next men’s Asia Cup....
Mohsin Naqvi Mohsin Naqvi
LATEST SPORTS NEWS1 month ago

Mohsin Naqvi faces fresh Asia Cup trophy drama as India skip ceremony, fans chant Trophy Chor

India won the Women's Asia Cup for a record-extending eighth time but did not accept the trophy from ACC chairman...
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India News1 month ago

Bank holiday on September 14: Banks closed in these cities

Banks will remain closed on September 14 in nine cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, due to Ganesh Chaturthi...
ChatGPT 80s photo trend and photo privacy ChatGPT 80s photo trend and photo privacy
Featured1 month ago

ChatGPT 80s photo trend goes viral: Is it safe to upload your pictures?

The ChatGPT 80s photo trend has gone viral, with users transforming personal pictures into retro-style images. But before joining the...
Cricket news1 month ago

Shafali Verma powers India into Women’s Asia Cup final with 40-run win

Shafali Verma’s 64 off 40 balls helped India post 149/6 before Deepti Sharma’s three-wicket haul restricted Bangladesh to 109/7 in...
India News9 hours ago

Mallikarjun Kharge seeks all-party meeting with PM Modi on delimitation

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the fourth time, seeking an all-party meeting on...
India News10 hours ago

Abhijeet Dipke detained ahead of CJP’s national flag march in Delhi

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained by Delhi Police on October 16, 2026, shortly before a planned national...
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Latest world news19 hours ago

Magnitude 7 earthquake strikes Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula

A magnitude 7 earthquake struck Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula region on Friday. The initial report placed the earthquake at a depth...

Latest

Amit Shah Amit Shah
India News8 hours ago

Centre sends 3 letters to Punjab government after anti-drug activist’s killing

The Centre has sought reports from the Punjab government on three incidents linked to allegations surrounding drug-related activities, including the...
India News20 hours ago

Delhi deploys 25,000 personnel, installs CCTV cameras ahead of CJP march

More than 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in Delhi ahead of the CJP's planned protest march at...
India News20 hours ago

Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘Your Friends’ jab at Rahul Gandhi over congress exits

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at Rahul Gandhi after the Leader of the Opposition reportedly described former party...
CJP protest to continue CJP protest to continue
India News1 day ago

Delhi Police offers 11-person limit for CJP’s Connaught Place protest

Delhi Police has offered to facilitate a group of 11 people at Central Park in Connaught Place for the Cockroach...
India News1 day ago

Election Commission orders voter roll revision in 17 states, UTs

The Election Commission has ordered a Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in 17 states and Union Territories. Draft rolls...
India News1 day ago

India-US trade deal first phase finalised, drafting underway

The first phase of the India-US trade agreement has been finalised and is undergoing legal drafting, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal...
India News2 days ago

Nobody can browbeat judiciary, Chief Justice warns over Rahul Gandhi’s march

The Supreme Court issued notices to opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, over their march to the court...
Dhruv Rathi Dhruv Rathi
India News2 days ago

Dhruv Rathee gets fresh summons in 2018 BJP IT cell video case

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has received fresh summons from a Delhi court in a 2018 criminal defamation case filed by Vikas...
India News2 days ago

Supreme Court questions EC over missing records in Sringeri election dispute

The Supreme Court questioned the Election Commission over missing video footage of the 2023 counting in Karnataka's Sringeri constituency. The...
India News2 days ago

Rahul Gandhi joins India Gate protest by Ankita Bhandari’s parents

Rahul Gandhi joined the protest by Ankita Bhandari's parents at India Gate in New Delhi on October 14. The demonstration...
India News2 days ago

Meerut murder: Muskaan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla get death sentence

A Meerut court has sentenced Muskaan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla to death in the blue drum murder case involving the...
India News3 days ago

PM Modi speaks to Mark Carney as India and Canada push to strengthen ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on October 13, with both leaders...
Latest world news3 days ago

S Jaishankar says India is a natural option for Russia amid Europe tensions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India remained a natural option for Russia as Moscow increasingly turned towards Asia amid...

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Katrina Kaif inspired wedding outfit
Katrina Kaif inspired wedding outfit
Ananya Panday’s glowing skin secret unveiled
Ananya Panday’s glowing skin secret unveiled
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Deepika Padukone’s chic summer looks
Kiara Advani’s shoot- like red carpet appearances
Kiara Advani’s shoot- like red carpet appearances
9 state elections held in 2023
9 state elections held in 2023
Take a look at major political events in India that shaped 2023
Take a look at major political events in India that shaped 2023
India’s achievements in 2023
India’s achievements in 2023
Blockbusters of 2023
Blockbusters of 2023
2023’s Big Fat Weddings
2023’s Big Fat Weddings
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Katrina Kaif-inspired saree looks Katrina Kaif-inspired saree looks
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5 healthy drinks you cannot skip this Navaratri
One day, nine avatars ft Ekta Jain
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Unstoppable Bhumi Pednekar
Unstoppable Bhumi Pednekar
Parineeti – Raghav are now Mr. and Mrs.
Parineeti – Raghav are now Mr. and Mrs.
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Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Traditional sweets to try
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Sanya Malhotra inspired minimalist makeup looks
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Nayanthara fitness secrets

SPORTS

England cricketers look dejected after losing the second Women’s Ashes ODI at Junction Oval, Melbourne. England cricketers look dejected after losing the second Women’s Ashes ODI at Junction Oval, Melbourne.
Cricket news2 years ago

England miss golden opportunity to level Women’s Ashes, lose by 21 runs

England squandered a prime opportunity to level the Women’s Ashes series, losing to Australia by 21 runs in a dramatic...
National Bowling Day: Celebrate the Day by playing a friendly bowling game National Bowling Day: Celebrate the Day by playing a friendly bowling game
Lifestyle3 years ago

National Bowling Day: Celebrate the Day by playing a friendly bowling game

The roots of bowling may trace back to ancient Egypt, where primitive bowling alleys have been discovered in burial sites...
Boxing coach sexually harass minor Boxing coach sexually harass minor
India News3 years ago

Uttar Pradesh: Boxing coach booked for sexually harassing minor in Kanpur, threatened to ruin her career

The victim lodged her complaint on Saturday night. She alleged that her boxing coach had been sexually harassing her during...
PV Sindhu PV Sindhu
India News3 years ago

Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy qualifies prequarters; Treesa-Gayatri fails

After Tunjung made three straight mistakes, Sindhu took the lead 11-10 and won the first game by taking full advantage...

POLITICS

PM Modi PM Modi
India News6 months ago

PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 8:30 pm today, suspense over agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8:30 pm today, with no official details yet on the topic...
India News1 year ago

RJD recall poll symbols after Tejashwi Yadav’s return, sparks buzz in Bihar politics

Hours after distributing party symbols to several aspirants, RJD leadership recalled them following Tejashwi Yadav’s arrival in Patna, creating political...
India News1 year ago

Actor-politician Vijay booked in manhandling case during Perambalur rally

Actor-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Thalapathy Vijay has been booked by Kunnam police along with his bouncers after...
Saurabh Bharadwaj launching YouTube channel after Delhi election loss. Saurabh Bharadwaj launching YouTube channel after Delhi election loss.
India News2 years ago

Berozgar Neta: AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj launches YouTube channel after Delhi election loss

In a surprising turn of events, former Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj has entered the...

INDIA NEWS

Amit Shah Amit Shah
India News8 hours ago

Centre sends 3 letters to Punjab government after anti-drug activist’s killing
India News9 hours ago

Mallikarjun Kharge seeks all-party meeting with PM Modi on delimitation
India News10 hours ago

Abhijeet Dipke detained ahead of CJP’s national flag march in Delhi
India News20 hours ago

Delhi deploys 25,000 personnel, installs CCTV cameras ahead of CJP march
India News20 hours ago

Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘Your Friends’ jab at Rahul Gandhi over congress exits
CJP protest to continue CJP protest to continue
India News1 day ago

Delhi Police offers 11-person limit for CJP’s Connaught Place protest

politics

India News9 hours ago

Mallikarjun Kharge seeks all-party meeting with PM Modi on delimitation

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the fourth time, seeking an all-party meeting on...
India News9 hours ago

Mallikarjun Kharge seeks all-party meeting with PM Modi on delimitation
India News3 days ago

CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde sent to 5-day judicial custody
India News3 days ago

BJP focuses on religion as opposition pushes BDM strategy in UP
India News3 days ago

Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi over Congress poll losses, questions SIR row
India News4 days ago

Rahul Gandhi leads INDIA bloc march to Supreme Court over voter list row
India News5 days ago

Rahul Gandhi calls protest against Gyanesh Kumar ‘Tandava’, says no plan needed
Ravi Shankar Prasad
India News6 days ago

BJP attacks Congress over protests, says India is not a banana republic
India News7 days ago

Mamata Banerjee, TMC MPs detained during Delhi protest 
CJP protest to continue
India News7 days ago

Rajya Sabha MP, ex Kerala Chief Minister among those detained in Delhi
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Entertainment

Mushtaq Khan Mushtaq Khan
Entertainment3 weeks ago

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, known for Welcome and Hera Pheri, dies at 56
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Entertainment4 weeks ago

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl, their second child
Mushtaq Khan Mushtaq Khan
Entertainment3 weeks ago

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, known for Welcome and Hera Pheri, dies at 56
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Entertainment4 weeks ago

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl, their second child
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Entertainment1 month ago

Drishyam 3 trailer: Ajay Devgn faces triple threat from Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj
Bhagirath Bhatt Bhagirath Bhatt
Entertainment1 month ago

Musician Bhagirath Bhatt breaks silence on Bigg Boss 20 entry, says not going
Entertainment2 months ago

Batwara 1947 box office failure: Shabana Azmi says audiences couldn’t accept Sunny Deol as Muslim
Entertainment2 months ago

Aasha Jaiswal Singh, Known for mimicking Meena Kumari, dies in Mumbai

Sports

Cricket news2 weeks ago

India beat Pakistan by 19 runs to win Asian Games cricket gold

India beat Pakistan by 19 runs in the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket final to retain the gold medal in...
Cricket news2 weeks ago

India beat Pakistan by 19 runs to win Asian Games cricket gold
MK Stalin MK Stalin
India News2 weeks ago

MK Stalin attacks Vijay government over hindi signboard in Tamil Nadu
Jasprit Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah
Cricket news2 weeks ago

Jasprit Bumrah becomes first Indian to play T20Is in 13 countries
LATEST SPORTS NEWS3 weeks ago

Asian Games 2026: Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur lead India athletics campaign
Mirabai Chanu
LATEST SPORTS NEWS3 weeks ago

Asian Games 2026 Day 4: Mirabai Chanu silver leads India’s medal haul
Cricket news3 weeks ago

Asian Games 2026: India win first gold as women’s cricket team beats Sri Lanka
Cricket news4 weeks ago

Zaheer Khan named CSK head coach ahead of IPL 2027
Cricket news1 month ago

India ODI squad vs West Indies Announced: Rohit, Virat included, Gill to lead
Irfan Pathan
Cricket news1 month ago

Irfan Pathan takes dig at Pakistan after India’s seven-wicket Asia Cup win
More

Videos

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Tech and Gadgets

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Tech1 month ago

OpenAI launches GPT-6 Astra with major upgrades in AI reasoning, coding and computer use
Tech2 months ago

Vivo V80 Lite with 10,000mAh battery set for global launch on September 3
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India News3 months ago

Uniform rules for WhatsApp, Telegram under review as Centre examines legal aspects
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Latest business news3 months ago

Xbox announces 3,200 layoffs as Asha Sharma outlines major restructuring plan
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India News3 months ago

WhatsApp gets more time to respond on username feature, rollout in India put on hold
India News4 months ago

Centre plans stricter compliance rules for VPN providers, may mandate compliance officers

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Katrina Kaif inspired wedding outfit Ananya Panday’s glowing skin secret unveiled Deepika Padukone’s chic summer looks Kiara Advani’s shoot- like red carpet appearances 9 state elections held in 2023 Take a look at major political events in India that shaped 2023 India’s achievements in 2023 Blockbusters of 2023 2023’s Big Fat Weddings Katrina Kaif-inspired saree looks Katrina Kaif-inspired saree looks 5 healthy drinks you cannot skip this Navaratri One day, nine avatars ft Ekta Jain Navratri-inspired Bollywood looks Unstoppable Bhumi Pednekar Parineeti – Raghav are now Mr. and Mrs. Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Traditional sweets to try Sanya Malhotra inspired minimalist makeup looks Nayanthara fitness secrets