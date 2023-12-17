Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the fourth time, seeking an all-party meeting on...
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained by Delhi Police on October 16, 2026, shortly before a planned national...
A magnitude 7 earthquake struck Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula region on Friday. The initial report placed the earthquake at a depth...
England squandered a prime opportunity to level the Women’s Ashes series, losing to Australia by 21 runs in a dramatic...
The roots of bowling may trace back to ancient Egypt, where primitive bowling alleys have been discovered in burial sites...
The victim lodged her complaint on Saturday night. She alleged that her boxing coach had been sexually harassing her during...
After Tunjung made three straight mistakes, Sindhu took the lead 11-10 and won the first game by taking full advantage...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8:30 pm today, with no official details yet on the topic...
Hours after distributing party symbols to several aspirants, RJD leadership recalled them following Tejashwi Yadav’s arrival in Patna, creating political...
Actor-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Thalapathy Vijay has been booked by Kunnam police along with his bouncers after...
In a surprising turn of events, former Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj has entered the...
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the fourth time, seeking an all-party meeting on...
India beat Pakistan by 19 runs in the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket final to retain the gold medal in...
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